Guy's Forecast: Monsoon returns Tuesday, storm chances through the rest of the week

THIS MORNING: Temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, partly to mostly cloudy skies

THIS AFTERNOON: Chances for storms pick up through the lunch hour and into the evening, daytime high near 100

TONIGHT: Shower chances stick around overnight tonight, overnight lows in the upper 70s and low 80s

TOMORROW AND THE WEEK AHEAD: Monsoon thunderstorm chances between 20-30%, daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s

__________________________________________________________

Spotty showers rolled through the Las Vegas Valley a little earlier than anticipated this morning, concentrated around neighborhoods in the south and southwest, before moving out almost as quickly as they rolled in.

A bulk of the monsoonal activity is expected to pick up around the lunch hour today and persist through dinnertime, though how much rain and exactly when we can expect it remains uncertain at this point.

What we do know is the increased shower chances are a result of the return of monsoonal moisture to our atmosphere, after the ridge of high pressure responsible for above average temps and dry conditions through the long holiday weekend has moved east of us, providing a return of monsoonal flow from south to north.

With the monsoonal moisture comes increased chances for showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the work week. Precipitation chances are sticking at 20% for Tuesday, despite seeing some early activity this morning, and rising a bit to 30% for Wednesday.

Monsoon thunderstorms can bring heavy rain in short amounts of time, strong wind gusts and increased chances for flash flooding.

Tuesday's expected to be active, but Wednesday's where we've kept our focus on for the best chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, into the morning and persisting through the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs cool into the low to mid 90s on Wednesday, thanks to even more cloud cover in our forecast.

Rain chances will hover around 10 or 20% the rest of the week, but not ruling out an increase in those chances as we get a better idea of how the monsoon will shake out as the week rolls on.

As always, it's good to stay weather aware and be prepared for anything Mother Nature throws our way this week!