Guy's Forecast: Hot and humid weather sticks around through the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TODAY: Daytime high near 110°, but an early blanket of clouds this morning could keep our official high a few degrees cooler — staying humid with pop up storms possible this afternoon, and overnight lows in the 90s

THIS WEEKEND: Very similar set up over the next two days, with highs at or above 110°, lows in the 90s and humidity remaining elevated

NEXT WEEK: Extreme Heat Warning set to expire on Sunday night as temps gradually start to cool down closer to normal by the end of the week, monsoonal moisture remains a player in the forecast with slight storm chances during the first part of the week

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It's going to be another hot Friday in Southern Nevada, as our seemingly perpetual state of "Extreme Heat Warning" continues through Sunday night.

A nice blanket of cloud cover to start the morning kept our temperatures below the triple digit mark before noon, which could keep our daytime high below our forecasted mark of 110°, we'll just have to wait and see how the day plays out.

Thursday was our first day below 110° so far this August, as overnight lows have consistently remained high in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Much more of the same is expected today and through the weekend, as lingering monsoonal moisture will continue to play a big role in our forecast: keeping humidity and dew points elevated with slight chances for monsoonal thunderstorms (though not super likely in the Las Vegas Valley), and overnight lows elevated for the next few days.

Expect highs at or above 110° both days this weekend, with any monsoonal development coming in the afternoon and early evening.

As we look ahead to next week, moisture sticks around but temperatures will start to slowly decrease through the work week back down closer to normal (104°) by Thursday and Friday, which may not sound like much, but will bring a little relief after this prolonged stretch at or above 110°.

We've got a weekend to get through first, though, but Monday also marks the first day of school in Clark County! We're currently calling for temps near 110° with a 10-20% chance of storms, which could certainly go up or down as we get closer.

Have a great weekend — stay cool out there!