Extremely Hot and Humid This Weekend

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 90° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 112° Winds: SE 5-15

SUNDAY: Sunny. Chance of isolated storms High: 111° Winds: SW 5-15



Friday’s Haiku

Warm and humid night

Hot and humid this weekend

Slight chance of t-storms

Warm and humid night with overnight lows in the 90s. The extreme heat continues this weekend with a slight chance of storms as high pressure remains over the region. Highs above 110° and overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s across southern Nevada. The chance of showers and storms will continue next week with highs below 110° . Stay safe and cool.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8pm Sunday. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated with water and sports drinks.