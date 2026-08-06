TONIGHT: Clear Low: 90° Winds: SW 5-15

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: SE 5-15

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: SE 5-15



Wednesday’s Haiku

Low nineties tonight

Dangerous heat continues

Stay inside A/C

Harry Reid reached 113° today, tying the record high. Warm night with overnight lows in the 90s. The extreme heat continues Thursday as high pressure stays over the region. Highs above 110° and overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s across southern Nevada through the weekend. Slight chance of monsoon showers and storms Sunday and into early next week. Stay safe and cool.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8pm Sunday. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated with water and sports drinks.

