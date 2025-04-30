Breezy with More Clouds on Wednesday

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s. More clouds and breezy on Wednesday as a weak system moves into Southern Nevada. Partly cloudy skies continue Thursday with less wind. Mostly sunny skies on Friday. Strong low pressure system will head our way on Saturday. Gusts up to 35-40 mph. Highs in the 80s Wednesday-Saturday. Big drop in temperatures on Sunday with highs only in the upper 60s and a chance of showers. The 60s will continue early next week.