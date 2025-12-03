Breezy and Sunny on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:40° Winds:W 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:59° Winds:N 10-15 G:25 mph
THURSDAY: Sunny High:57° Winds:N 5-15
Tuesday’s Haiku
Low forties tonight
Breezy and sunny Wednesday
High temps near sixty
Clear skies tonight with a low around 40°. Dry weather in Southern Nevada this week. Sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Average high is 59° Breezier as an area of low pressure drops into region, bringing gusts around 25 mph. We’ll have lighter winds on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Milder temps return this Friday and continue through early next week. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.