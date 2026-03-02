Breezy and slightly cooler temps on tap Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low: 60°

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny. Breezy with W SW winds 15-20mph, gusts up to 30mph. High: 80°

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 76°

Today — Sunday, March 1 — Las Vegas hit a high temperature of 86 degrees which shatters the previous record of 82 degrees set in 1986. It was also breezy, with gusts up to 33mph at Harry Reid

We also broke a daily high record yesterday — Saturday, February 28 — with a high of 83 degrees, defeating the previous record of 82, also set in 1986.

In addition to that, we saw the second warmest February on record and the warmest winter on record. I wrote a web story on the numbers here: https://www.ktnv.com/news/las-vegas-just-had-its-warmest-winter-on-record

A low-pressure system will keep conditions breezy with increasing cloud cover for Monday. We'll see southwesterly wind speeds up to 20mph with gusts up to 30mph in Las Vegas.

We'll be back to the 70s by Tuesday which is still above-average warmth for this time of year.

