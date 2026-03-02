Las Vegas just had its warmest winter on record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas just wrapped up its warmest winter on record.

December, January and February — what's called "Meteorological Winter" — were impressively toasty this time around.



February was the second warmest on record, with an average temperature of 58.9 degrees.

January was the fifth warmest on record, with an average temperature of 52.1 degrees.

December was the warmest on record, with an average temperature of 54.8 degrees.

According to National Weather Service meteorologists here in Las Vegas, our mean temperature was 55.1 for those three months. That's the warmest on record.

Here's a look back at the previous years that made the ranks:

NWS - Las Vegas

Explore more local climate data here.

Since 1937, the National Weather Service has been tracking our daily highs and lows in the region, and temperatures are officially recorded at Harry Reid International Airport.