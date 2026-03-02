Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas just had its warmest winter on record

Red Rock snow
Geneva Zoltek, KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas just wrapped up its warmest winter on record.

December, January and February — what's called "Meteorological Winter" — were impressively toasty this time around.

  • February was the second warmest on record, with an average temperature of 58.9 degrees.
  • January was the fifth warmest on record, with an average temperature of 52.1 degrees.
  • December was the warmest on record, with an average temperature of 54.8 degrees.

According to National Weather Service meteorologists here in Las Vegas, our mean temperature was 55.1 for those three months. That's the warmest on record.

Here's a look back at the previous years that made the ranks:

Winter records in Las Vegas

Explore more local climate data here.

Since 1937, the National Weather Service has been tracking our daily highs and lows in the region, and temperatures are officially recorded at Harry Reid International Airport.

Do you have a question or news tip for Channel 13 reporter Geneva Zoltek? Reach out to her here!

2025 weather wrapped

2025 Las Vegas weather wrapped: The hottest December, record rain and more...

Geneva Zoltek

