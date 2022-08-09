13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS — A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Desert Southwest today, and storms from midday through afternoon could deliver flooding rains in some spots. The chance in Las Vegas is 50% after lunchtime. Temperatures in the 80s in the morning will be limited to the mid and upper 90s this afternoon as storms develops and clouds increase. High humidity will continue the rest of the week, although rain chances dip slightly to 30% Wednesday and 20% Thursday. Highs will be limited to the mid-to-upper 90s all week due to the mugginess, the increased clouds, and the chance for afternoon downpours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s during this stretch.