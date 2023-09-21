13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, September 21, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Following Wednesday afternoon's heavy storms, the wind picks up Thursday midday through midnight. We expect southwest gusts to 30 mph in Las Vegas and 40 mph gusts on Lake Mead, the Colorado River, as well as in the mountains. Wake-up temperatures in the mid 60s will be limited to the mid 80s today in spite of a sunny sky. Gusts will peak in the afternoon and may cause brief bouts of blowing dust. Clear this evening with 70s giving way to lows in the low 60s in Las Vegas and mid 50s in cooler neighborhoods. Fall begins Friday at 11:49 p.m. and we'll see less wind, increasing clouds, and highs in the mid 80s during the daytime. A stray light shower is possible in Arizona, but Southern Nevada should remain dry. Highs remain in the mid 80s Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and continued light breezes at 10-15 mph. We'll climb to low 90s Sunday with sunshine, and stay near there through much of next week as the storm track remains over Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Lows at night are in the low and mid 60s for the foreseeable future, so we'll enjoy cooler nights and cooler mornings as September winds down.