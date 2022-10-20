13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, October 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It will be partly cloudy this morning and mostly sunny this afternoon. Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s with calm conditions. We'll see 70s by 9:00 a.m. and 80s by noon, with a high back to 86° at 4:00 p.m. alongside light southeast breezes at 5-10 mph. This evening quickly drops into the 70s, with lows back down to the low 60s late tonight. Highs remain in the mid 80s Friday with sunshine and afternoon south gusts up to 20 mph. A weather system dives from the Pacific Northwest to the Central Rockies on Saturday, stirring up strong 45 mph gusts from the southwest Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. Blowing dust and crosswinds while driving are expected Saturday as highs reach the low 80s with a partly cloudy sky. There's a 20% chance for a shower Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, although the bulk of the moisture with this system will remain in Northern Nevada as well as Utah. A shift in the winds Sunday morning delivers north gusts to 25 mph and a big drop in temperatures, with mid 50s early and daytime highs in the upper 60s for the first time since early May! Expect lingering north breezes at 10-20 mph on Monday with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50°, and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Nighttime temperatures in the low 50s with afternoon highs in the low and mid 70s are expected most of next week.