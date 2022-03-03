13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Mar. 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 50s this morning with thick high clouds overhead and calm wind. Highs will reach near 80° this afternoon as southwest gusts pick up to 15-25 mph. Increased sun during midday will give way to more clouds this afternoon and tonight, with scattered showers arriving from Southern California Friday morning. There's a 50% chance of rain in your area on Friday, and a 40% chance of passing showers on Saturday. Friday will be nearly 20° cooler than Thursday, with highs in the low 60s and southwest gusts at 20-30 mph in addition to the rain chance. Saturday starts in the 40s and highs will be limited to the upper 50s, as possible showers and mostly cloudy conditions continue alongside morning southwest gusts of 40 mph and afternoon west gusts of 30 mph. Sunday looks calmer, with winds under 15 mph, but starts in the upper 30s and finishes near 60° in spite of dry, partly sunny weather. Highs linger in the low 60s Monday before returning to the mid 60s Tuesday and beyond. Monday and Tuesday look breezy with north gusts of 25 mph and wake up temperatures in the low 40s.