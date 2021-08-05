13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Aug. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Starting clear and warm in the upper 80s and low 90s at sunrise, but heat surges to the triple digits by 10 a.m. and highs reach near 112° this afternoon as the Excessive Heat Warning continues. Southwest gusts will pick up to 30 mph this afternoon and linger at 25 mph tonight and tomorrow. Lows tonight drop to the mid 80s and highs on Friday will reach 106°. Daytime temperatures remain near 105° this weekend through early next week. Southwest breezes up to 20 mph will be with us each afternoon this weekend through early next week. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s Friday night and beyond. Small rain chances will develop in the valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the overall set-up is not favorable for widespread rain and storms.