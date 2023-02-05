13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, February 5, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highs reach the mid 60s Sunday as gusty and dusty conditions take over. A Wind Advisory will be in place 1 a.m. through 10 p.m. Sunday with sustained W-SW winds 25-35 mph through the day for southern and western Clark County and southern Nye County. Gusts are expected up to 45 mph. The wind creates concern for patchy blowing dust, strong crosswinds and downed tree limbs and power lines.

North winds at 25 mph Monday will limit highs to the upper 50s, and lingering north breezes to 20 mph will keep Las Vegas in the upper 50s through at least the middle of next week. Nighttime lows will be near 40° through the weekend and dip to the upper 30s next week. No rain is in the forecast for the next seven days.