Wind advisory issued over the weekend for southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wind advisory has been issued for the Las Vegas valley for Saturday night until Sunday night, according to NWS Las Vegas.

Strong wind gusts from the southwest to are set to arrive in the valley on Sunday, bringing gusts that can range from 25 to 45 mph throughout the day.

The advisory will remain in place from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday for Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, southern Nye County, Las Vegas valley and the southern and western parts of Clark County.

The NWS warns that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs, which may cause a few scattered power outages as a result.

High temperatures for Sunday will reach the mid-60s when the wind arrives before dipping back down into the 50s on Monday morning.

