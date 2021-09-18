13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Sep. 18, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Saturday morning sees scattered showers and thundershowers (a 50% chance in the valley) with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The afternoon looks dry in Las Vegas with a high of 92° and south winds at 15-25 mph, although Boulder City and Lake Mead could see additional thundershowers develop. This evening will dip through the 80s and overnight lows will fall to the low 70s. Smoke mixes with sunshine on Sunday as southwest winds hit 20-30 mph and highs reach the mid 90s. On Monday morning a cold front comes through, so northeast winds at 15-25 mph will mean wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon highs near 90°, although smoky conditions will continue to mix with the sunshine. Tuesday starts in the mid 60s but we'll climb to the low 90s with lighter northeast gusts to 15 mph and sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday will warm up quite a bit, to the upper 90s, but the early mornings will still be comfortable, near 70°.