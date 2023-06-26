13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, June 26, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 70s early this Monday morning with sunshine and south breezes at 10-20 mph. We'll quickly climb through the 80s and reach the low 90s by late morning, with mid and upper 90s this afternoon as southwest gusts hit 30 mph. Clear this evening as breezes linger and readings drop into the 80s. Lows in the low 70s after midnight, when breezes relax. Highs are in the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday as southwest gusts to 25-30 mph linger alongside sunshine. Triple digit heat looks more likely Thursday and Friday (forecast of 101° and 103°, respectively) as breezes relax under 15 mph. Highs start sizzling as we flip the calendar to July this weekend. Saturday and beyond, including the Fourth next Tuesday, will see highs between 105° and 110° with dry, sunny conditions and light winds as a ridge of high pressure develops across the Desert Southwest. Nighttime lows during this stretch will be warm, in the low 80s.

The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water. Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types.