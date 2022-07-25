LAS VEGAS — Monsoon mugginess delivers a 40% chance for thundershowers today. A stray shower is possible this morning but more likely this afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 100° with a mix of clouds and partial sun and southeast breezes at 10-20 mph. Downpours may produce flash flooding in Arizona and Utah today, and any action in Southern Nevada will deliver localized downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. A 20% chance for passing showers and thundershowers lingers this evening and tonight as lows drop to the mid 80s. Highs are back near 100° Tuesday as storm chances return to 40% in the afternoon humidity. Storm chances drop to 20% on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as highs warm to 102°-103° with lingering humidity and a mix of clouds and sun. The trend continues into the weekend, but only 10% storm chances this weekend, mostly sunny conditions, and hotter highs around 105° each afternoon. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities to between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. or wait until after 7pm to avoid direct sunshine; sun set is near 8:00 p.m. but it doesn't get dark until after 8:30 p.m. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness.

