13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Sep. 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Today delivers isolated storms in the valley (30% chance from midday through afternoon) with activity looking more likely in the mountains (40% chance) as temperatures reach 103° in Las Vegas and humidity lingers. South winds will blow at 15-25 mph this afternoon as clouds increase. Lows the next couple nights will be near 80°. Highs remain between 100° and 105° this weekend through Thursday of next week, which is more than 5° above average. Breezes linger from the south or southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this weekend through next week. Humidity should taper Monday, allowing low temperatures to drop to the mid 70s Monday night and beyond.