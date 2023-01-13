13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, January 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's another chilly morning in the upper 30s and low 40s with plenty of high clouds. This afternoon delivers increasing clouds, cool highs in the upper 50s, and light breezes at 5-10 mph. We'll keep it partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 40s.

Winds are light today and tonight, but southwest winds will gust to 20 mph Saturday afternoon, 30 mph Saturday night, and 25 mph both Sunday and Monday.

Our next round of showers arrives this weekend. A few raindrops Saturday morning and afternoon, with more than 0.25" possible Saturday evening and night. Much of the daytime Sunday looks dry and partly cloudy, but another round of showers arrives Sunday evening and lasts into early Monday morning. Additional showers are possible Monday, which is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Temperatures remain in the 50s this weekend and next week. Rain chances drop to 10% or less starting Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky, and breezes will reach 10-20 mph through the middle of next week.