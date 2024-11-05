How government officials plan to ease voter safety concerns in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Polling places will open for Election Day in less than 24 hours.

While anticipation continues to grow for the election, so do voter concerns with security at polling places, but what's going to be done to ease those concerns?

While voters should expect a fairly normal process at polling places Tuesday with a police presence, behind the scenes, dozens of members of Nevada's National Guard and the FBI are in town to help keep you and your vote safe.

“Some of those measures being put in place brought a relaxness these last few days just being out and people knowing that," said Cora Lynn, who voted by mail Monday with her husband.

Lynn told me these extra resources have eased her fears.

"There was a time where I was fearful to come out and just do my part, but now I feel carefree, I'm able to come out here, I have my ballots and I feel great," Lynn said.

She's not the only voter concerned about safety. Several told me with the divisive rhetoric around this election, extra protections are necessary.

“Everybody has the right to feel safe when they’re voting," said ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah.

RELATED STORY | ACLU of Nevada plans to send hundreds of volunteers to polling places statewide

Pentagon officials said all across the nation in 18 states and in Washington D.C. 245 National Guard personnel have either been activated or they're on standby for the election.

This includes Nevada. There are 60 National Guard personnel activated in the state stationed out of Carson City and Las Vegas.

RELATED STORY | Governor Lombardo activates Nevada National Guard for Election Day

“That’s what’s really important for folks to know, they’re not going to be at voting sites, but they’re activated in case something requires their presence," Haseebullah said.

The FBI also has a 24-hour command center in Las Vegas.

This is standard election protocol as the FBI is the primary agency responsible for investigating any allegations of federal election crimes, but the response this year is different than in past years.

RELATED STORY | FBI Las Vegas sets up an 'election command post' in preparation for Election Day

The FBI said it's brought in more resources earlier and is making their response even more robust than in the past.

Agents from their criminal, counterintelligence, cyber, and weapons of mass destruction divisions are already in town.

The ACLU of Nevada is also offering support. Haseebullah said the organization plans to lead the largest mobilization of civil rights attorneys in state history.

They will have more than 50 civil rights lawyers and hundreds of volunteers at polling places across our valley and even more at polling places across all 17 counties in Nevada.

The state also has its own Election Integrity Task Force with federal, state, and local law enforcement to help with any election issues.

“It was just great to be able to know that we have protection in place so that people could come out no matter which way they feel, everybody could just interact and do their vote, go home, and you don’t have to worry about anything," Lynn said.

All officials who I spoke with Monday and during the weeks leading up to the election said no one should be deterred from casting their vote on Election Day.



Channel 13's 2024 Voter Guide has answers to questions you may have as you head to the polls — including where to find a polling place in your neighborhood and a breakdown of the seven questions you'll encounter on your 2024 ballot.