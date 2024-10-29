Governor Lombardo activates Nevada National Guard for Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, the state of Nevada announced that Governor Joe Lombardo will activate a limited contingent of National Guard personnel to assist law enforcement on Election Day — November 5.

The state said this is to prepare for a safe and smooth Election Day and mirrors routines for past elections.

"It is one of many proactive steps the state is taking to ensure all possible resources are in place for a timely response to any challenges that arise," the state said in a media release.

60 National Guard members will be activated on standby status at National Guard facilities in Carson City and Las Vegas.

Should the need arise, the state said these activated personnel will be able to assist with traffic enforcement, major weather events, communication, and other needs from local law enforcement.

“After consulting with stakeholders across the state, I have decided that a precautionary activation of the National Guard makes sense at this time. We do not expect that these personnel will need to be deployed,” Gov. Lombardo said.

“As a first responder, I know first-hand the importance of being prepared, and this decision reflects my commitment to safety and preparedness on Election Day. As always, I am deeply grateful to the men and women of our National Guard, and I appreciate their service to our state and country.”

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar said he shares the governor's commitment to safety, preparedness, and transparency.

"This proactive decision helps ensure that we’ve made the most of our available resources across Nevada. Our election officials and law enforcement leaders have been preparing for the November 5 election for years. This frees up their resources on Election Day so they can focus on delivering a safe and secure election," Sec. Aguilar said.

