FBI Las Vegas sets up an 'election command post' in preparation for Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As part of its standard election day protocol, FBI Las Vegas has set up an election command post for the election on Nov. 5., according to the FBI.

The command post will be staffed 24 hours daily to assess any potential election-related threats in the area.

They aim to plan for potential scenarios related to election fraud, voter impression, foreign malign influence, cyber activity against election infrastructure, and any threats to election workers.

FBI Las Vegas encourages citizens to report allegations of election fraud and other election abuses. You can reach the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).