ACLU of Nevada plans to send hundreds of volunteers to polling places statewide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The ACLU is set to mobilize hundreds of volunteers to the polls throughout Nevada on Tuesday.

The ACLU of Nevada announced Monday it plans to have more than 50 attorneys and hundreds of other volunteers staged across the state's 17 counties.

According to the release, this is all to "ensure every Nevadan's right to vote and to monitor for potential legal violations" in partnership with Silver State Voices and the Let Nevadans Vote Coalition.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, and our election protection work is about protecting that right for everyone," said Athar Haseebullah, executive director of ACLU of Nevada.

Volunteer attorneys will be ready to address complex voting rights issues.

"While we hope for a positive experience for all voters on Tuesday regardless of who they vote for, we are prepared to challenge any barrier that stands between Nevadans and their right to vote on Tuesday and beyond," Haseebullah said.

Channel 13's 2024 Voter Guide has answers to questions you may have as you head to the polls — including where to find a polling place in your neighborhood and a breakdown of the seven questions you'll encounter on your 2024 ballot.