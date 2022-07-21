LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin and the Louisville Slugger Field are in the finals of the 2022 Minor League Baseball Triple-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote by BallparkDigest.com

The Las Vegas Ballpark hosts the Las Vegas Aviators, and the Louisville Slugger Field hosts the Louisville Bats.

According to BallParkDigest, these two parks received the most votes in the Final Four round. The Las Vegas Ballpark is said to be the reigning champion.

Voting ends on Friday, July 22. For more information, click here.