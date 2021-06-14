Wynn Las Vegas announces return of buffet experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wynn Las Vegas has announced the return of its all-you-can-eat buffet experience on July 1. The buffet was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The buffet features a vibrant new entrance with 8 live royal palms imported from south Florida. The revamped menu, which showcases many of the same favorites, includes new recipes for brunch created by Executive Chef Jason Duarte, who is now at the helm.

RELATED: MGM Grand buffet announces reopening date

Chef Duarte says he is leveraging his unique culinary insights and extraordinary talents to elevate the guest experience. The buffet will reopen with 16 tantalizing food stations, including an all-new eggs benedict station featuring decadent selections, such as lobster benedict, smoked salmon lox benedict and corncake & spinach benedict, to name a few.

RELATED: Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace returning May 20

The menu will feature classic breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites—plus an array of sides that are as tasty as the entrees.

At the pancake station, flavors range from Red Velvet Chocolate Chip to Buttermilk & Vanilla Bean. At the Mexican station, guests can savor Carne Asada, Chicken Mole, Mexican Street Corn, Green Chile & Cheese Tamales, Chorizo & Eggs and other staples, while the Southern Italian station boasts choices such as Lasagna alla Bolognese, Grandma’s Baked Meatballs, Potato Gnocchi with Littleneck Clams and Crispy Chicken Parmesan. Guests can also peruse the BBQ station for decadent entrees and sides inclusive of BBQ Pork & Beef Ribs, Dry-Rubbed Rotisserie Chicken, Honey Glazed Cornbread, Baby Corn Skillet, Smoky Mac & Cheese and more. At the dessert station, Fresh Crepes are made upon request. Compotes include peach, strawberry and mixed berry, while other toppings include banana and Nutella. Unlimited ice cream will also be available.

RELATED: Circus Circus Las Vegas reopening buffet over Memorial Day holiday weekend

Upon reopening, the buffet will offer guests additional services for greater ease and convenience, including the option for reservations, and the ability to pay directly at the table for a more seamless experience.

The buffet will be open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for breakfast ($38.99 per person), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch ($45.99 per person) and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner ($64.99 per person).

Weekend brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($48.99 per person). Endless pours are also available for an additional $24.99 per person for guests age 21 and up. Children age two and under are welcome to dine for free, with children age three to nine welcome for half price. Prices do not include tax or gratuity.

More information is available here.