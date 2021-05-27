Circus Circus Las Vegas reopening buffet over Memorial Day holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas says it will reopen its buffet this upcoming weekend.

The Circus Buffet will be open every day of the week once it officially returns on Saturday.

Representatives say guests will be served delectable American comfort food daily for breakfast, brunch and dinner.

The buffet will serve breakfast and brunch from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Weekday, weekend and holiday buffet prices are as followed:

Weekday

Adult $19.99 Brunch | $21.99 Dinner

Child $14.99 Brunch | $16.99 Dinner

Weekend

Adult $22.99 Brunch | $24.99 Dinner

Child $15.99 Brunch | $17.99 Dinner

Holiday

Adult $23.99 Brunch | $25.99 Dinner

Child $15.99 Brunch | $17.99 Dinner

*Ages four to 10 years are considered a child. Children three and under are no charge.

The Circus Circus Las Vegas says it's known as the Strip's most family-friendly resort for more than 50 years.