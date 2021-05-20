MGM Grand buffet announces reopening date

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Grand Buffet will reopen on May 26 at 7 a.m.

Featuring breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch offerings, guests will have the option to choose from a variety of hot and cold stations that are sure to please the palate. Hearty food selections include items such as made-to-order omelets, buttermilk pancakes, breakfast sides and pastry assortments to fresh pasta, seafood, BBQ ribs, lasagna, salads, soups and a dessert bar with cookies, donuts, brownies, pies, cheesecakes and more.

RELATED: Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace returning May 20

Hours of operation will be Thursday – Monday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. with pricing as follows:

Monday, Thursday, Friday: $25.99 per person

Saturday and Sunday: $29.99 per person Children 5 years of age and under eat complimentary at all meal periods



MGM Grand Buffet will adhere to MGM Resorts International’s Seven-Point Safety Plan, which prioritizes the health and safety of all guests and employees. Along with the plan’s guidelines, MGM Grand Buffet will implement additional sanitization procedures throughout the venue including advanced cleaning protocols; multiple hand sanitizer stations in between buffet stations; and increased signage stating each guest must use a new dish or glass for every buffet trip or beverage refill.

PREVIOUS STORY: Buffets, Las Vegas Strip shows encouraged by loosening restrictions