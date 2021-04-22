Buffets, Strip shows encouraged by loosening restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Serving yourself at a buffet could happen again as early as next month.

A return to how things were before the pandemic has customers excited, but also wondering if it’s safe enough to take this next step.

Buffets serving cafeteria-style provide a clear example of our pandemic normal. Servers at “Buffet at Asia” piling food onto plates for hungry customers. However, it’s not quite the same experience.

RELATED STORY: Las Vegas restaurant says 80% capacity is huge news, optimistic about future

“Everyone who comes to a buffet, they want to serve themselves. They’re like 'oh it’s a buffet, all you can eat.'”

It may not be too long before signs inside go from “Let us serve you” To “Go ahead and serve yourself.” Clark County Commissioners approving a plan Tuesday allowing self-service buffets.

Buffet assistant manager Peggy Manotto believes customers will be happy.

“They called me, hey Peggy. When is it back to normal? I really miss it the way it was before,” she said.

Each station will still have an employee supervise and utensils need to be changed every hour.

Social distancing will be reduced from six to three feet, allowing more guests to come in. Manotto says the buffet is working on making that happen.

“Even though we have to change all the tongs and forks and everything, we have to do it. I just want to be back to normal like before,” she said.

A reality that will allow the “all you can eat experience” once again. The plans the county approved still need final approval from the governor’s office.

The spectacle and awe of shows from Cirque du Soleil Entertainment have been a part of the Las Vegas experience for years. After being shut down due to the pandemic for more than a year, the shows are coming back this summer.

“I was waiting for that day for more than 400 days now and today is the day so we’re very happy.”

CEO Daniel Lemarre says fans can expect the same quality they’re used to seeing while emphasizing safety. Everyone part of the show must be vaccinated.

“I would say 98 percent of the artists will be back so the quality of the shows will be ensured.”

With Governor Steve Sisolak setting a goal for 100% capacity on June 1, Lemarre says he expects to be able to fill every seat but still requiring masks in line with the governor’s mandate. He says performing in front of full crowds will mean a lot.

RELATED STORY: Cirque du Soleil's 'O' and 'Mystere' returning to Las Vegas stages

“Cirque due Soleil and Las Vegas is intertwined. We are Vegas and Vegas is Cirque du Soleil. For us, it’s a symbol, but a symbol for the community of Vegas that we are back,” he said.

A return that Lemarre believes will help show the world that Las Vegas is back in a big way.

“It will be more than reopening shows. It will be the rebound of Cirque du Soleil. As we say, the sun will rise again,” he said.

The first Cirque du Soleil shows will be coming back in late June to early July with more to come.