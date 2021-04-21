Local businesses optimistic with potential capacity increase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A big step towards getting back to normal. Restaurants and businesses will soon have more people inside their places. Clark County commissioners approving a plan Tuesday to increase capacity at businesses from 50 to 80 percent.

It won’t be too long before more space opens up at Curry Zen in Chinatown. The restaurant operating at 50 percent and manager Junta Zembayashi says that’s been a challenge, calling it a game of Tetris.

RELATED STORY: Clark County approves 80% capacity limit for Las Vegas-area businesses

“Kind of fit customers in the right place at the right time. We got to make some people wait and we lose some customers. We have to shift people in however we can,” he said.

He’ll likely be able to remove the X’s marking tables off-limits. Clark County commissioners approving a plan Tuesday allowing businesses to increase capacity from 50 to 80 percent starting May 1. Table capacity will be increased to 12. Zembayshi says it’s a big relief.

RELATED STORY: Nevada Gov. Sisolak sets June 1 as goal for all counties to reopen at 100%

“Having that eliminated in having the higher capacity restrictions will definitely help us with our operational flow and helping people come in and out a lot smoother and faster,” he said.

As more people get vaccinated, Zembayashi says he’s optimistic the restaurant will be able to bounce back as restrictions continue to loosen.

“We’re seeing more customers both from locals and out of state folks visiting over the past few weeks. I think it is a trend that people are eager to eat out and come back to Vegas,” he said.