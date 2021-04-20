Clark County votes on reopening plan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners will decide whether to adopt a sweeping reopening plan at their commission meeting Tuesday morning.

The effective date of the proposed changes in Clark County are May 1. Here are some highlights of their plan:



Increase number of patrons per table from 6 to 10 at food and beverage establishments.

Self-service buffets allowed

Pool tables and arcade game areas can be opened in food and beverage establishments.

Nightclubs and day clubs permitted to open.

Dance floors allowed to open with social distancing restrictions.

Hot tubs and spas can be opened at gyms etc.

Body art and piercing around nose and mouth will be permitted.

Salad bars, salsa bars, olive bars, condiment stations and bulk food bins allowed at retail stores.

Food sampling allowed at retail stores.

Tournament plans for youth and adult recreational sports must be submitted for approval.

Clark County says that the county can return to 100% capacity if 60% of the community is vaccinated and both the 14-day average test positivity remains at 5% or below and running weekly cases is below 1,150 cases.

Gaming floors, places of worship, and cannabis distribution businesses will remain under state control and COVID guidelines.

If passed, the county's reopening plan will be submitted to Governor Steve Sisolak's office for approval.