Cirque du Soleil's 'O' and 'Mystere' returning to Las Vegas stages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is annoucing the reopening of four of its most iconic shows after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

“O” at Bellagio and "Mystère" at Treasure Island will reopen this summer in Las Vegas.

For the touring show division, KOOZA will be presented in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, starting November 2021, while LUZIA will reopen at London’s Royal Albert Hall in January 2022. Additionally, the Group’s affiliate show Blue Man Group will return to Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas this summer.

“This is the moment we have all been waiting for,” said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “Almost 400 days have passed since we had to take a temporary hiatus, and we have been anxiously awaiting our return to the stage. I am so proud of the resilience of our artists and employees who persevered during the most challenging times with stages dark around the world for so long. I just can’t wait to see the lights go back on.”

Mystère will return to its stage at Treasure Island on June 28, 2021, and “O” will mark its first performance on July 1, 2021. Tickets are available as of 12:00 pm PT today.

LUZIA will return with an engagement at Royal Albert Hall in London starting January 12, 2022, while KOOZA will be presented under the iconic Big Top in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic starting November 25. Further details to be announced shortly.

Also returning to Las Vegas is Blue Man Group with performances starting June 24, 2021. Tickets go on sale April 29.

Tickets can be purchased online at:

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/o

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/mystere

www.blueman.com/las-vegas/buy-tickets

In addition, Cirque du Soleil Events and Experiences, the company’s fully integrated international turnkey creative and artistic content solution provider is ramping up operations. For nearly 20 years, Cirque du Soleil Events + Experiences has created and produced one-of-a-kind projects for some of the world’s most prestigious events, with clients in the public and private sectors across the world.

“This is only the beginning. We look forward to sharing more exciting news in the coming weeks,” added Daniel Lamarre.