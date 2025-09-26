Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Sept. 26-28

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From celebrations honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, to fall movie nights and food festivals, there is so much happening across the valley this weekend.

I found some affordable events you and your family can enjoy around Southern Nevada from Sept. 26-28!

Come out to Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 26 for a free movie night! Coolers, picnic baskets and blankets are welcome. Activities start at 6 p.m. and the free showing of "Encanto" begins at dusk.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center on Saturday, Sept. 27 from noon to 3 p.m.

The festivities include light refreshments, loteria, mariachi, pinatas, crafts and more

Admission is $2.

This is a chance for local creatives to share their art with the community. This open mic night, hosted by Robert Gatlin, gives locals the chance to reflect and connect through poetry and the power of words. It's happening Friday, Sept. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Arts Center.

Admission is free.

Enjoy an evening of songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber under the stars. The International Opera Institute will perform favorites from "Cats," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Phantom of the Opera" and more. This free outdoor concert is happening Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Centennial Hills Park Amphitheatre.

This free fiesta will feature music, dance, art and the flavors of Latin America. There will also be a dedicated children's area called La Placita. It's happening Saturday, Sept. 27, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Goodman Plaza in Downtown Las Vegas.

Enjoy a free outdoor screening of the childhood classic, Pixar's "Toy Story," while the Henderson Symphony Orchestra performs the movie's score live to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary.

Be sure to bring chairs, blankets and refreshments, and make an evening of it! It's taking place on Friday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at Water Street Plaza in Henderson.

It's pool day for the pups! The City of Henderson invites locals and man's best friend to its annual Doggie Paddle & Play Day. It's an opportunity for your furbaby to enjoy a dip in the pool while meeting new canine companions.

You can pre-register your dog for $10. If you're just coming to spectate, it's free — although the pool is only for pups. It's happening Saturday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Black Mountain Aquatic Complex.

Here's your chance to meet the hardworking firefighters who keep our community safe and learn more about their jobs! Henderson Fire Station 95 is hosting a free open house event on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where you can get an inside look at state-of-the-art fire trucks and emergency gear. You can also learn how to assist in emergencies and better protect your family.

Get your kids to put the devices down and get moving at Henderson's Sprinkle Dash Kids Color Run! Kids can run through four different color stations and get doused in a variety of colors. After the run, there will be a dance party. Plus, bounce houses and victory cupcakes await the runners at the finish line!

It's happening at O'Callaghan Park on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is $15 through Sept. 26 or $20 day of. This is for kids up to 12 years old.

Head out to Pahrump for this annual community festival. It runs all weekend long at Petrack Park. Festivities include a parade down Highway 60 featuring more than 50 floats, rides, carnival games, good eats and dozens of vendors.

Admission is free. There is a fee for the rodeo and unlimited carnival ride bracelets are available for purchase.

Festival hours:



Friday, Sept. 26 — noon to midnight

Saturday, Sept. 27 — noon to midnight

Sunday, Sept. 28 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Take a day trip out to Boulder City for the Wurst Festival! The event kicks off Saturday morning with a wide assortment of grilled bratwurst, hot dogs and sausages, as well as other food and drinks available for purchase. The event also includes the Würst Dam Car Show, showcasing hundreds of cars. Other festivities include a live auction, antique market and live entertainment.

It's all happening Saturday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Boulder City at Bicentennial Park. Admission is free.

Enjoy a free outdoor showing of the classic animated Disney movie, "Aladdin," on Friday, Sept. 26 at Abston Elementary School from 6 to 9 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event is open to Abston families and community guests.

Here's another movie night option for you — "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, at Silverado Ranch Park. The free movie will be screened on the south side of the park behind the baseball fields. Popcorn is free and other food items will be on sale.

Celebrate the reopening of Winchester's Community Garden on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. The free event will feature a free gardening workshop, live music, food and refreshments, and even a tree giveaway while supplies last.

This is a beloved annual tradition in Las Vegas honoring Greek food, culture and heritage. It's happening all weekend long and will feature entertainment, shopping and lots of delicious food.

Festival hours:



Friday, Sept. 26 — 3 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27 — noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28 — noon to 10 p.m.

Single-day tickets cost $10.

Another option for all the foodies this weekend — this two-day food festival is happening at the Aliante Casino Hotel Spa on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

It will feature more than 50 food vendors offering specialty items from all over the world. Festivities also include music and live entertainment, gift and craft vendors, as well as a Kids' Zone featuring a hockey rink from Los VGK.

Parking and admission are free.

Cheer on our Las Vegas Aces as they take on the Indiana Fever in Game 3 of their semifinals series. A free watch party is being held at General Admission at UnCommons on Friday, Sept. 26.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and tipoff is at 4:30 p.m. The watch party will include drink and food specials for purchase, appearances from members of the Aces entertainment teams, as well as contests and prizes.

To guarantee a spot, fans should RSVP here.

