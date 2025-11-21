Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Nov. 21-23

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your guide to affordable, local fun! Every week, I put together a list of inexpensive weekend events around the valley.

This weekend, there is obviously a lot going on surrounding the Formula 1 festivities — you can find a roundup of affordable race-themed events here.

If you're looking for something else to do, here are some other events you can check out around the valley this weekend — and if you're excited for the holidays, there is no shortage of options for you!

This free classic car show is taking place Saturday, Nov. 22 in the parking lot of the Chuck Minker Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served while supplies last. In partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, frozen turkeys will be accepted to help families in need.

City of Las Vegas Ward 3 seniors ages 55+ are invited to RSVP for a free Thanksgiving luncheon, featuring a feast, live music, raffles, and prizes. You must make a reservation because space is limited. To RSVP, fill out this form or call 702-229-1515 for assistance registering. The event is happening Friday, Nov. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

Families are invited to this free turkey giveaway event on Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club. The event is first-come, first-served, and will provide turkey and sides to community members — one turkey limit per vehicle. The line begins at the corner of Edna and Lindell. Come early! The event goes from 10 to 11 a.m. or until supplies run out.

This beloved holiday tradition returns to Downtown Summerlin starting Friday, Nov. 21. The annual holiday parade features festive floats, dancers, snow flurries, and even an appearance from Santa Claus!

It runs every Friday and Saturday, except Black Friday, starting at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22 along Park Centre Drive.

It's free to check out, but make sure you come out early and get a good viewing spot!

Las Vegas Ice Theatre is bringing "The Nutcracker" to the Rock Rink in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, Nov. 23 from 6 to 6:20 p.m., where talented skaters will perform a beloved holiday classic.

Afterwards, if you'd like to hit the ice yourself at the Rock Rink, tickets are $22 Friday through Sunday through Dec. 19. Click here to book your skating session.

There is also a festive holiday train that circles the rink and holiday tree; it's $5 per person to ride.

The District at Green Valley Ranch will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The fun includes snow, a meet and greet with the Ice Queen and King, live holiday music, sweet treats, and more. Santa himself will make an appearance to light the giant tree.

Admission is free!

To celebrate 70 years, the Blind Center of Nevada is opening its doors to the community for a free, family-friendly day of guided tours, hands-on adaptive technology demonstrations, live music, and free food. The organization is also hosting an electronics recycling drive, so bring your old computers, laptops, phones, and other gadgets and dispose of them responsibly.

Register on EventBrite by 1 p.m. on the day of the event for a chance to win an 85-inch television!

It's all happening Saturday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at

1001 North Bruce Street.

This free festival running Nov. 21-23 is returning for a second year and offers 3 days of top notch entertainment in Downtown Las Vegas. Good Charlotte, Waka Flocka Flame, Gym Class Heroes, Bowling for Soup and many more will perform across several stages at the Fremont Street Experience and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Along with live musical performances, the fun also includes fireworks, immersive laser shows, and art installations.

Click here to check out the impressive lineup and set times.

This celebration of dance features various styles, including ballet, jazz, folklorico, afro fusion, and more performed by students, faculty, guest artists, and alumnae. It's happening Friday, Nov. 21 starting at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 22 starting at 2 p.m. at CSN's Performing Arts Center at CSN's North Las Vegas campus.

General admission is $8. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors.

This production presented by Opera Las Vegas tells the story of a heartwarming holiday classic paired with a new prologue. You can check it out at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center on Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. or Saturday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20.