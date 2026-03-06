Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Mar. 6-8

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We spring forward this weekend! Make the most of the extra daylight we're getting at some of these fun events around town!

As always, I found some affordable ways you can spend your weekend.

Play some pickleball Friday morning at the courts at Centennial Hills Park!

Las Vegas Ward 6 councilwoman Nancy Brune is hosting a get-together, where you can connect with neighbors and enjoy some friendly pickleball competition.

Bring your own paddle and ball. All ages and skill levels are welcome. The gathering goes from 8 to 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6.

Admission is free!

This free event includes live music, rock climbing, a community fair, face painting, balloon artists, and much more!

Food trucks will be on site, selling refreshments. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is a cosponsor and will have some of their public safety vehicles on display.

The celebration goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at The Village at Centennial Springs.

Author Brenda Whitfield will be at the West Las Vegas Arts Center on Saturday, March 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. to discuss her book, "Ruminations." The book transports you back to 1980s Las Vegas, featuring a story of survival of a good girl gone bad.

The event is free.

Shop for fresh produce and handmade products from local merchants at this farmer's market, happening Friday, March 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Fox Ridge Park.

Entry is free.

Unplug and reconnect with your family and nature at this event at the Whitney Mesa Recreation Area and Nature Preserve. There will be interactive family games, along with a guided hike. For those 7 and up, you can join the City of Henderson's range master at the archery range. And finally, you can end the day by gathering around a campfire for s'mores.

It's all happening Friday, March 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to register. Admission starts at $5.

Head to the Heritage Senior Facility on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this sale offering one-of-a-kind vintage treasures and bargains.

Entry is free.

This popular event is back, featuring a full day of fun for pet lovers and pets alike! Head out to Cornerstone Park and check out the activities, demonstrations, vendors, photo opportunities, and more!

Complimentary shuttle service and parking will be available at RC Willey at 20 N. Stephanie St. Shuttles run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. for both pets and people. Please keep your pets on a leash, ensure they're vaccinated, and bring water.

It's all happening Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free!

This first-of-its-kind event hosted by the City of North Las Vegas offers a chance to relax, enjoy food, connect with neighbors, and learn more about the Fun Zone program — a local kids' program.

It's being held Saturday, March 7, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

Admission is free!

Sunrise Health System invites you to celebrate the grand opening of its newest freestanding emergency department, ER at Skye Hills.

Located in the heart of Centennial Hills, this celebration will feature donuts, baby goats, face painting, balloon animals, games, EMS Touch-a-Truck, giveaways, and more!

It's all happening Saturday, March 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 6540 N. Hualapai Way.

Admission is free.

This monthly celebration of community and creativity returns to the Arts District on Friday, March 6. This month's theme is "Art U Ok?" You can check out dozens of food and craft vendors, as well as live music. Channel 13 is a proud partner of First Friday!

It goes from 5 to 11 p.m.

Admission is free!

Celebrate International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8! Spring Fest will feature live bands, influential women, giveaways, small businesses, food trucks, activities, and more!

It's hosted by the local music school Rockstars of Tomorrow at 1181 South Buffalo Drive, Unit 130, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free!

While the races for Skye Canyon Fit Fest are sold out, there is a vendor village you can check out as part of the event! There will also be inflatable games, a rock wall, and a bungee jump. The vendor village will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at Skye Canyon Park. Admission is free.

This musical journey through the stars at the CSN Planetarium is an immersive experience that surrounds you with the music of Vivaldi as you look into the night sky. It's happening Friday, March 6, at 11 a.m. at the CSN Planetarium in North Las Vegas.

Tickets are $28.52.

This annual walk raises crucial funds and community awareness for Friendship Circle and its mission of creating a more inclusive community.

The Friendship Circle is a program that involves teenage and young adult volunteers in helping children, teens, and young adults with special needs and their families.

This event is happening Sunday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Sports Park. Registration opens at 10 a.m., the welcome ceremony starts at 11 a.m., the walk begins at 11:30 a.m., and then the Grand Community Carnival and lunch go from noon to 2 p.m.

The carnival will feature a zip line, mechanical bull, rock climbing wall, video game truck, petting zoo, pony rides, and more!

Admission is free, but donations are always welcome! If you attend registration, you'll get a free lunch ticket. If you only come for the carnival, lunch will be available for purchase for $5.

In celebration of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, Mercado Marketing and Public Relations is hosting the Women in Motion Parade, honoring women in sports, leadership, business, and education across Southern Nevada.

The parade will feature local organizations, businesses, youth sports teams, civic leaders, and community advocates. Organizers say it's also a way to thank Flavor Flav for publicly supporting female Olympians and inviting them to be celebrated here in Las Vegas later this summer.

It's happening Sunday, March 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. It will operate as a moving loop from the South Las Vegas Boulevard area toward the Fremont Street Corridor.

It's free to spectate!