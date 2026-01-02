Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Jan. 2-4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the final weekend to check out some holiday happenings across the Las Vegas Valley as Southern Nevada says farewell to the holiday season and hello to the new year!

Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your guide to affordable, local fun.

Start off the new year on a thankful note at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day! The City of Las Vegas, Behind the Blue, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are teaming up to host the event at Police Memorial Park at 3250 Metro Academy Way. There will be specialized police unit displays, community vendors, music, food trucks, and more.

The fun goes from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3, and admission is free.

It's the first Friday of 2026, so you know what that means! Come out to the Arts District in Las Vegas for a night of community fun as this monthly tradition returns for its first installment of 2026. You can check out local art, vendors, food trucks, and more. The theme this month is "New Beginnings!" The fun goes from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2.

Channel 13 is a proud partner of First Friday, so be sure to stop by our booth and say hello, too! Admission is free.

This weekend is your final opportunity to check out this beloved annual holiday tradition. This weekend, the Holiday Cactus Garden Lights at Ethel M. Chocolates is open Friday, Jan. 2 and Saturday, Jan. 3 from 5 to 10 p.m., with Saturday, Jan. 3 being its final night of the season.

Admission is just $3, with half of the proceeds going to Three Square Food Bank and Help of Southern Nevada. Children under 2 and seniors 65+ can get in for free.

It's also the final few days to check out this popular drive-through holiday light show at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This weekend, Glittering Lights is open Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m., with Sunday, Jan. 4 being its final night of the season.

Be sure to bring some friends or family, since the cost is $39 per carload. The more loved ones you bring, the more people you can split the cost between, and the merrier — and the cheaper — it'll be for you!

Another holiday attraction to take advantage of before it's too late — it's your last opportunity to hit the ice at the Oasis Ice Rink at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas! It's open 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend, from Jan. 2-4. Sunday is the final day.

Tickets cost $35.

And finally — go before it's gone! The Electric City Light Show, a new holiday attraction added to the valley's festive lineup this year, is coming to an end.

This weekend, the immersive drive-through holiday light experience is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with Sunday being its final day.

The light show takes place at 1001 New Beginnings Dr. in Henderson from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly, with 60-minute time slots.

The cost is $39 per carload, so bring a group to keep individual costs down! Every ticket purchased directly supports the nonprofit Hope For The City's mission of helping underserved local families with critical needs.

