Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Feb. 6-8

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is plenty to do this weekend around Southern Nevada while staying under budget, from honoring Black history and heritage, to celebrating local art and artists.

We know Vegas can be pricey, so I'm always on the hunt for free and inexpensive things for locals to do around town to help you make the most of your weekend. Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your guide to cheap, local fun! This weekend, there's no shortage of options for you.

Las Vegas' only single-artist museum is offering free admission to all visitors on Saturday, February 7th! The museum is unveiling 25 new pieces. The new exhibit, called "Selections from the Vault" displays the "depth, experimentation and evolution of Rita Deanin Abbey’s artistic practice." Many of the pieces have not been publicly exhibited for nearly 60 years. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This crossover concert celebrates Latin musical heritage and stars the award-winning Mariachi Plata from the College of Southern Nevada. It blends the beloved traditions of Spanish and Latin American art songs and the rhythms of traditional mariachi music.

The 90-minute show takes place Sunday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at CSN. Tickets start at $10.

This event celebrates local and national authors of color in celebration of Black History Month.

It offers the opportunity to meet and support Black writers, learn about their work, and discuss diversity in storytelling. There will be author vendor tables, author talks, an open panel discussion, and special story times for youth. It's all happening Saturday, Feb. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Whitney Library.

Admission is free!

In celebration of Black History Month, Vegas City Opera is paying homage to Beyonce and songs of hers that were inspired by classical music, including her rendition of Ave Maria. The concert will explore her take on 25 Italian songs, as well as contemporary fan favorites.

Admission is free! It's happening Saturday, Feb. 7 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the West Charleston Library's Lecture Hall.

The City of North Las Vegas is marking Black History Month with a series of events, including an uplifting community brunch featuring food, fun, and fellowship!

It's a chance to connect with your fellow community members over food. It's open to all ages. It's being held Saturday, Feb. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center & Pool.

Admission is $5.

This monologue, written by retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. officer R. Byron Stringer, is based on the real-life and death situations our youth face every day. He takes you behind the crime scene tape to start an important conversation about important issues facing local teens, like drug abuse, bullying, drinking and driving, mental health, and so much more.

The program teaches critical thinking and encourages local youth to dig deep to find their character and courage. It's all about making good choices to build healthy futures.

It's all happening Saturday, Feb. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Theatre.

This event is free.

This afternoon showcase celebrates Black History Month and features talented local youth and young adults, who will sing, dance, act, play music, and share the spoken word.

It's all happening Saturday, Feb. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza at Lorenzi Park. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Admission is free!

The 24th annual Gospel Fest is happening this Saturday, Feb. 7 on Water Street Plaza in Henderson!

Along with performances by award-winning recording artists like Earnest Pugh and Brent Jones, the event will also feature gospel groups and leaders from the faith community.

In addition to the music, there will be a vendor market on the plaza, offering merchandise and services. It's a day of hope, unity, and community connection.

Seating in the amphitheater is general admission and opens at 11 a.m. Overflow seating will be located in the plaza's lower bowl, with a simulcast of the concert on the digital screen. Guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, as provided chairs will be limited.

Admission is free! The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

First Friday returns to Downtown Las Vegas this Friday, Feb. 6 with the theme of "Harmony."

The Art Walk on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated 100 artists and craftspeople. This month's featured artist is Matthew Wright.

In addition to art and handmade goods, there will also be a variety of food and beverage vendors, as well as live entertainment to round out the evening. It's a celebration of community and art and you don't want to miss it! It goes from 5 to 11 p.m.

Admission is free!