Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around Las Vegas | Jan. 30-Feb. 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your guide to local, affordable fun.

As always, I found some inexpensive things you can check out around town this weekend.

The community mosaic at the Henderson Multigenerational Center is turning one year old! At the birthday celebration, you can meet artist Sierra Slentz, who led the project. Community members who helped create the mosaic will also be recognized. Additionally, there will be birthday dessert and family-friendly craft activities and fellowship. It's all happening Saturday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Henderson Multigenerational Center.

Admission is free.

Vegas City Opera presents its take on Beauty and the Beast with a performance that intertwines film and music, bringing the beloved fairytale to life.

You have two opportunities to enjoy the show this weekend: Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $35 general admission and $20 for seniors. Free tickets for students are redeemable at the box office 2 hours before each performance.

Cheer on our UNLV Lady Rebels as they host Colorado State on Saturday, Jan. 31 at noon at The Pavilion.

Tickets cost $6. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Kids tickets must be claimed at the entrance. Nevada high school students are free with valid school ID, and those tickets must also be claimed at the entrance.

Get out and enjoy the nice weather this weekend with some free laser tag at Downtown Container Park. It's happening Friday, Jan. 30, Saturday, Jan. 31, and Sunday, Feb. 1 from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Mecum Auctions will showcase a stunning and vast collection of 2,000 motorcycles at the South Point Hotel & Casino this weekend. This weekend, the show runs Friday, Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A 1-day ticket costs $30.

Head out to the Lost City Museum in Overton and check out artifacts recovered from local prehistoric archaeological sites. Saturday, Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museum is marking Archaeology Day with engaging activities for the whole family. You can learn about archaeological techniques, complete activities to earn a special prize, and meet community partners helping to preserve Nevada's past, like the U.S. Forest Service.

Admission is $8 for adults, free for children 17 and under, and free for museum members.

The National Atomic Testing Museum will mark "Atomic Frontier Day," on Saturday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Throughout the day, you can explore exhibits about the history of atomic testing in Nevada and its impact, including the new "World of Fallout" exhibit.

You can also check out a special film screening at 11 a.m. of “The Nevada Town That Witnessed a Hollywood Tragedy,” highlighting Goodsprings, a town featured in the video game "Fallout: New Vegas." A Q&A with Nevada historian Mark Hall-Patton will follow.

Then at noon, you can meet the UNLV team that designed and built key features of the "World of Fallout" exhibit. At 1 p.m., you can hear stories from former test site worker Martha DeMarre.

Additionally, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fallout's famous Vault Boy will be available for photo ops.

The event and activities are included with museum admission, which costs:

