Resorts World once again transforming into Rodeo World for NFR

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several casinos up and down the Strip are hosting special events in honor of the National Finals Rodeo coming to town.
Once again, Resorts World will transform back into Rodeo World.
According to resort officials, they will be hosting free events during the week at the Resorts World Event Center and Wrangler will take over the Dawg House Saloon and host meet-and-greet events with NFR champions. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend the NFR After Party at Rodeo Vegas.
You can see the full list of events below or on the resort's website.
- Dec. 7
Resorts World Event Center
Free concert with Tanner Usrey at the Resorts World Event Center - 8 p.m.
Wrangler Dawg House Saloon
Live entertainment with Tom Yankton
Rodeo viewing party
Meet-and-greet with The Wright Family and Trevor Brazile - 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dec. 8
Resorts World Event Center
Free concert with Kin Faux and Justin Moore - 8 p.m.
Wrangler Dawg House Saloon
Live entertainment from Tom Yankton and DJ Bakdraft
Rodeo viewing party
Meet-and-greet with Shad Mayfield - 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dec. 9
Resorts World Event Center
Free concert with Kin Faux and Corey Kent - 8 p.m.
Wrangler Dawg House Saloon
Live entertainment from Tom Yankton and DJ Bakdraft
Rodeo viewing party
- Dec. 10
Resorts World Event Center
Free concert with Chayce Beckham - 8 p.m.
Wrangler Dawg House Saloon
Live entertainment from Tom Yankton and Deejay Silver
Rodeo viewing party
- Dec. 11
Resorts World Event Center
Free concert with Treaty Oak Revival - 8 p.m.
Wrangler Dawg House Saloon
Live entertainment from Tom Yankton and Deejay Silver
Rodeo viewing party
- Dec. 12
Resorts World Event Center
Free concert with Jake Worthington - 8 p.m.
Wrangler Dawg House Saloon
Live entertainment with Tom Yankton and Deejay Silver
Rodeo viewing party
Meet-and-greet with The Wright Family - 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dec. 13
Resorts World Event Center
Free concert with Ashland Craft - 8 p.m.
Wrangler Dawg House Saloon
Live entertainment with Tom Yankton and Annie
Rodeo viewing party
Meet-and-greet with Trevor Brazile - 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dec. 14
Resorts World Event Center
Free concert with Stoney Larue - 8 p.m.
Wrangler Dawg House Saloon
Live entertainment from Tom Yankton and Annie Bosco
Rodeo viewing party
Meet-and-greet with Trevor Brazile - 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Zouk Nightclub
RoadHouse presented by Dee Jay Silver
- Dec. 15
Resorts World Event Center
Free concert with Kylie Frey & William Clark Green - 8 p.m.
Wrangler Dawg House Saloon
Live entertainment from Tom Yankton and Deejay Silver
Rodeo viewing party
Meet-and-greet with Saddle Bronc - 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dec. 16
Resorts World Event Center
Free concert with Jenna Paulette and Wade Bowen - 8 p.m.
Wrangler Dawg House Saloon
Live entertainment from Tom Yankton
Rodeo viewing party