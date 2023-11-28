Resorts World once again transforming into Rodeo World for NFR

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several casinos up and down the Strip are hosting special events in honor of the National Finals Rodeo coming to town.

Once again, Resorts World will transform back into Rodeo World.

According to resort officials, they will be hosting free events during the week at the Resorts World Event Center and Wrangler will take over the Dawg House Saloon and host meet-and-greet events with NFR champions. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend the NFR After Party at Rodeo Vegas.

You can see the full list of events below or on the resort's website.

