Mandalay Bay bringing free "Rodeo Nation" concerts to BetMGM Sportsbook

Tyler Rich
Posted at 2:13 PM, Nov 23, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rodeo Nation is getting ready to take over Mandalay Bay ahead of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Casino officials said they will be hosting free concerts for 10 days at the BetMGM Sportsbook. They are all scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and you can see the lineup below.

  • Dec. 7 - Tyler Rich
  • Dec. 8 - Josh Abbott Band
  • Dec. 9 - Hailey Whitters
  • Dec. 10 - Pat Green
  • Dec. 11 - Glen Templeton
  • Dec. 12 - Neon Union
  • Dec. 13 - Casey Donahew
  • Dec. 14 - Tyler Halverson
  • Dec. 15 - Niko Moon
  • Dec. 16 - Easton Corbin

Casino officials add that guests must be at least 21 years old to attend the concerts and the lineup is subject to change.
In addition to the free concerts, Mandalay Bay will also host free viewing parties at the BetMGM Sportsbook starting at 5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

