Mandalay Bay bringing free "Rodeo Nation" concerts to BetMGM Sportsbook

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rodeo Nation is getting ready to take over Mandalay Bay ahead of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Casino officials said they will be hosting free concerts for 10 days at the BetMGM Sportsbook. They are all scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and you can see the lineup below.



Dec. 7 - Tyler Rich

Dec. 8 - Josh Abbott Band

Dec. 9 - Hailey Whitters

Dec. 10 - Pat Green

Dec. 11 - Glen Templeton

Dec. 12 - Neon Union

Dec. 13 - Casey Donahew

Dec. 14 - Tyler Halverson

Dec. 15 - Niko Moon

Dec. 16 - Easton Corbin

Casino officials add that guests must be at least 21 years old to attend the concerts and the lineup is subject to change.

In addition to the free concerts, Mandalay Bay will also host free viewing parties at the BetMGM Sportsbook starting at 5:45 p.m.