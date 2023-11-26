Gilley's hosting NFR autograph session with bull riders, watch parties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gilley's at Treasure Island is getting ready for the National Finals Rodeo and is hosting several events from Dec. 7 through Dec. 17.
According to event organizers, they'll be hosting an autograph session with bull riders on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gilley's Saloon will also host the Official NFR Watch Parties, which start with the NFR livestream at 5 p.m. with free admission until 9 p.m. Guests can also ride a mechanical bull and enjoy drink specials.
There will also be a DJ and line dancing following each watch party as well as live entertainment. You can see the schedule below.
- Thursday, Dec. 7 - Craig Campbell at 9:30 p.m. and Dez Hoston at 11 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 8 - Craig Campbell at 10 p.m. and Brian Lynn Jones at 11:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 9 - Scotty Alexander at 9:30 p.m. and Brian Lynn Jones at 11:45 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 10 - Scotty Alexander at 9:30 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 11 - Jerrod Niemann at 10 p.m. and the Just Dave Band at 11:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 12 - Jerrod Niemann at 10 p.m. and the Just Dave Band at 11:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 13 - Kevin Fowler at 10 p.m. and Michael Austin at 11:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 14 - Kevin Fowler at 10 p.m. and Michael Austin at 11:30 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 15 - Mario Barth & About Kings at 10 p.m. and Jimmi Nelson at 11:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 16 - Brad Johnson at 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 17 - Brad Johnson at 9:30 p.m.