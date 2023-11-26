Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Gilley's hosting NFR autograph session with bull riders, watch parties

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Gilley's Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que
Posted at 6:16 PM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-25 21:16:20-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gilley's at Treasure Island is getting ready for the National Finals Rodeo and is hosting several events from Dec. 7 through Dec. 17.

According to event organizers, they'll be hosting an autograph session with bull riders on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gilley's Saloon will also host the Official NFR Watch Parties, which start with the NFR livestream at 5 p.m. with free admission until 9 p.m. Guests can also ride a mechanical bull and enjoy drink specials.

There will also be a DJ and line dancing following each watch party as well as live entertainment. You can see the schedule below.

  • Thursday, Dec. 7 - Craig Campbell at 9:30 p.m. and Dez Hoston at 11 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 8 - Craig Campbell at 10 p.m. and Brian Lynn Jones at 11:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 9 - Scotty Alexander at 9:30 p.m. and Brian Lynn Jones at 11:45 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 10 - Scotty Alexander at 9:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 11 - Jerrod Niemann at 10 p.m. and the Just Dave Band at 11:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 12 - Jerrod Niemann at 10 p.m. and the Just Dave Band at 11:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 13 - Kevin Fowler at 10 p.m. and Michael Austin at 11:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 14 - Kevin Fowler at 10 p.m. and Michael Austin at 11:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 15 - Mario Barth & About Kings at 10 p.m. and Jimmi Nelson at 11:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 16 - Brad Johnson at 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 17 - Brad Johnson at 9:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH