Gilley's hosting NFR autograph session with bull riders, watch parties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gilley's at Treasure Island is getting ready for the National Finals Rodeo and is hosting several events from Dec. 7 through Dec. 17.

According to event organizers, they'll be hosting an autograph session with bull riders on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gilley's Saloon will also host the Official NFR Watch Parties, which start with the NFR livestream at 5 p.m. with free admission until 9 p.m. Guests can also ride a mechanical bull and enjoy drink specials.

There will also be a DJ and line dancing following each watch party as well as live entertainment. You can see the schedule below.

