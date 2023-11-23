Mirage hosting free concerts for National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's almost time to cowboy up as the National Finals Rodeo returns to Las Vegas.

In honor of the event, The Mirage will host 10 free concerts at The Sportsbook Stage and you can see the dates below.



Dec. 7 - LANCO

Dec. 8 - Taylor Austin Dye

Dec. 9 - Jon Langston

Dec. 10 - Sean Stemaly

Dec. 11 - Ella Langley

Dec. 12 - Jake Jacobson

Dec. 13 - Tenille Townes

Dec. 14 - Conner Smith

Dec. 15 - Tyler Farr

Dec. 16 - Chris Cagle

The shows are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. each night.

According to casino officials, they will also have drink specials at the Sportsbook, Center Bar and Parlor Lounge. That includes 2 for $12 Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra, $11 Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola cocktails, $11 Tito's vodka cocktails, $12 Jack Danie's Gentleman Jack or Single Barrel cocktails, and $55 canned six-packs.