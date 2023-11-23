Watch Now
Mirage hosting free concerts for National Finals Rodeo

Posted at 7:35 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 10:35:53-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's almost time to cowboy up as the National Finals Rodeo returns to Las Vegas.

In honor of the event, The Mirage will host 10 free concerts at The Sportsbook Stage and you can see the dates below.

  • Dec. 7 - LANCO
  • Dec. 8 - Taylor Austin Dye
  • Dec. 9 - Jon Langston
  • Dec. 10 - Sean Stemaly
  • Dec. 11 - Ella Langley
  • Dec. 12 - Jake Jacobson
  • Dec. 13 - Tenille Townes
  • Dec. 14 - Conner Smith
  • Dec. 15 - Tyler Farr
  • Dec. 16 - Chris Cagle

The shows are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. each night.
According to casino officials, they will also have drink specials at the Sportsbook, Center Bar and Parlor Lounge. That includes 2 for $12 Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra, $11 Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola cocktails, $11 Tito's vodka cocktails, $12 Jack Danie's Gentleman Jack or Single Barrel cocktails, and $55 canned six-packs.

