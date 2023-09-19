Nevada State Parks offering free admission for Nevada Public Lands Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevadans will be able to visit Nevada state parks for free on Saturday as part of Nevada Public Lands Day.

According to state officials, the day was created for people in the Silver State to discover affordable recreation opportunities in their own backyards.

"Nevada's state parks offer a huge variety of outdoor adventures," said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. "For example, visitors can travel Nevada's backroads to discover the rustic and remote Beaver Dam State Park, experience what life was like for the pioneers at historic Fort Churchill, or relax in the shade of wild grape vines at Kershaw-Ryan State Park."

Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night), and boating fees will be waived at state parks, where applicable, on Saturday.

However, visitors will still have to pay for campsite hook-up fees, cabin rental fees, or website reservation fees.

RELATED LINK: What you need to know as Nevada State Parks launch online reservation system