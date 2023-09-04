What you need to know as Nevada State Parks launch new online reservation system

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada officials are unveiling a new online reservation system to help people visiting state parks.

At ReserveNevada.com, state officials said guests will be able to book campsites, group areas and cabins, and purchase annual permits. They add you can also pre-pay for entrance passes that are available for entrance at any time of day, as long as the park isn't at full capacity.

According to state officials, available booking dates vary by park. For example, Valley of Fire State Park bookings start on Sept. 15 while Big Bend of the Colorado and Washoe Lake have arrival dates of Oct. 15. They said additional parks will follow.

To discourage no-shows, reservation-related fees are non-refundable and reservations canceled within three days of the arrival date will require a $10 fee and the cost of a one-night stay.

State park officials said the reason why they decided to implement a reservation system is because Nevada is continuing to welcome a record number of visitors and that the system is necessary due to the increased demand for camping and day-use facilities.

However, they add that reservations are not required to visit or stay at a Nevada State Park and visitors are welcome to stay at unreserved sites on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on availability.