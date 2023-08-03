Chef Michael Mina set to open new restaurant at Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another new restaurant concept is heading to Mandalay Bay.

On Thursday, casino officials said James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina is set to introduce Orla, which means "golden princess" in Greek.

"With this new restaurant, we aim to bring the captivating flavors and vibrant energy of the Mediterranean and Middle East to life with dishes inspired by my upbringing," Mina said. "We look forward to sharing our culinary passion and creating special moments for all who visit."

Mandalay Bay has been in the process of revamping their restaurant offerings. Both Fleur and Aureole have closed. Orla will be opening at the former Fleur space while Retro by Voltaggio has opened in Aureole's former space. This week, the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group also said Lupo at Mandalay Bay is scheduled to close on Labor Day for renovations and a new concept. However, the Lupo concept will replace Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker in Downtown Summerlin.

"This venue marks another exciting chapter in the 'new wave' of Mandalay Bay and showcases an ongoing commitment to the evolution of our resort offerings," said Mandalay Bay President & COO Chuck Bowling. "Chef Mina is one of the best chefs in the world and his success with us at our StripSteak restaurant is a testament to his creativity, culinary standards and passion for making memorable experiences nightly for our guests. He'll now extend all of those attributes to his introduction of Orla, which we are certain will quickly become equally beloved by our guests."

Casino officials said the experience will be "seafood-focused". They said additional details, including the restaurant's design and menus, will be shared in the coming months.