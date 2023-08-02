Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in Summerlin closed for renovations

SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker restaurant in Downtown Summerlin has closed.

According to Tom Kaplan from the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, it's so renovations can be made. The goal is to make a "positive transition from a casual dining venue to one of finer dining."

These plans have been in the works for awhile. Kaplan said the original plan was to close on Labor Day. However, he said the conversion was going to take longer than expected due to permit requirements so they made the decision to close the restaurant now.

The Players Locker will be rebranded as Lupo. That's the same name as the Wolfgang Puck restaurant that's been operating at Mandalay Bay for 24 years.

The conversation is expected to cost about $2 million and restaurant officials said they hope to have the new Lupo open before the holidays.

As for the Lupo location at Mandalay Bay, it's scheduled to close on Labor Day to "undergo its transformation with a new menu, design and name."

Kaplan told Channel 13 the new restaurant will still include Italian cuisine and they have a tentative name for the new concept. However, they're not releasing it to the public just yet.

The Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group is also aiming to have this restaurant open before the holidays.