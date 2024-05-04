Six people injured in three-car crash on Rainbow, Spring Valley Parkway South

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Six people were injured after a three-car crash on Friday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 7:52 p.m. on South Rainbow Boulevard at Spring Valley Parkway South.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and driver statements indicated a 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was stopped at a red light on Spring Valley Parkway South.

At the same time, a Toyota Camry was traveling north on Rainbow, approaching the Spring Valley Parkway intersection, and had a green light. A Honda Pilot was traveling southbound on Rainbow and was in the left turn lane with a flashing yellow turn arrow.

Police said the driver of the Honda didn't yield and drove into the intersection in front of the Toyota. The Toyota hit the Honda, which then hit the Mercedes-Benz.

The Honda's driver and two passengers, identified as Anaheim, California natives, were taken to University Medical Center to be treated. One of them is in critical condition, as of Saturday morning.

The Toyota's driver and two passengers, identified as Las Vegans, were taken to University Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The Las Vegas driver in the Mercedes-Benz did not report any injuries.

Police said all drivers cooperated with the investigation and impairment was not suspected.