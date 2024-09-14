Prepare for extra traffic congestion as Sphere, T-Mobile Arena host two fights this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for some exciting events on Saturday as Las Vegas hosts two major fighting events: UFC 306 at Sphere and Canelo v. Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena.

Also something to great ready for — traffic chaos.

Sphere and T-Mobile are located approximately two miles from one another around the Las Vegas Strip.

Expect traffic congestion along the Strip and its surrounding roadways between Desert Inn Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Doors open for the Canelo v. Berlanga fight at 1 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The main event for UFC 306 kicks off at 7 p.m. at Sphere.

Looking ahead

Once the fighting events are over, you can expect more traffic on the Strip (more than usual) on Monday as F1 begins its first stage of construction. Two southbound lanes in front of the Bellagio will be closed.

