From Bellagio to bus stops: All the Formula 1 construction to know about this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you live and work around the Strip, you'll know by now that construction for the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is well underway.

Last week, we told you about some of the impacts to be aware of during the start of construction. There are new projects in the works this week that you may want to keep on your radar.

As part of its efforts to make race preparations less painful for locals this year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix notes most of this work will be done overnight. Here's the rundown:

Track lighting

Primary impact: Harmon Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane

Timing: Overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sept. 20

Logistics: One lane open in each direction

Additional impacts:



On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the intersection of Koval and Harmon will be shut down in all directions for 30 minutes at some point between 12:01 a.m. and 2 a.m.

"LVMPD will assist with traffic management during this timeframe, and signs will be posted for vehicles approaching the intersection," race organizers stated.

Lane reductions on Koval between Westchester Drive and Rochelle Avenue will start on Sunday, Sept. 15 and last through Friday, Oct. 4. During that period, one lane in each direction will be open Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The lane reductions aren't expected to occur on Saturdays, according to information from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Vehicular bridges — Top Golf and Audrie

Work is underway to install two temporary bridges — similar to what was installed for the 2023 race — with the goal of controlling traffic into and out of the race circuit during Grand Prix weekend.

For the Top Golf Vehicular Bridge, you can expect to five nights of eastbound and westbound closures on Harmon Avenue between Koval Lane and Audrie Street.

Timing: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.; Sunday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Sept. 20.

For installation of the Audrie Vehicular Bridge, Audrie Street will be shut down south of Harmon Avenue.

Timing: 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 and ending at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Overnight road closures are scheduled from Tuesday, Sept. 17 to Friday, Sept. 27. During that time, Harmon Avenue will be closed at Audrie Street from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weeknights. Roads will remain open on weekends, from Friday morning to Sunday evening.

Bellagio Fountain Club

Construction on the grandstands in front of Bellagio begins Monday, Sept. 16 and is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Two southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Flamingo Road to Bellagio Drive. The sidewalk between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive will also be closed to pedestrians starting Monday through Friday, Nov. 22.

We posted more thorough information about the Bellagio Fountain Club construction here.

RTC transit updates

Bellagio bus stop #3590 will be closed from Monday, Sept. 16 through the end of November.

"Please use southbound Deuce on the Strip stops at Park MGM #1378 and Caesars Palace #1339," race organizers stated.

Additionally, bus stops on Koval Lane between Westchester Drive and Rochelle Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting on Sunday, Sept. 15.

If you need more specific details about bus stop closures, you're advised to visit rtcsnv.com/alertsanddetours or call 702-228-7433*4

If you need more information...

More detailed information about construction for the Las Vegas Grand Prix can be found on transportation.f1lasvegasgp.com.

You can also subscribe to weekly text updates, which are sent every Sunday and Wednesday. Opt-in by texting F1LV to 31996.

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to run from Thursday, Nov. 21 to Saturday, Nov. 23.