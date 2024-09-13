Bellagio Fountain Club construction starts Monday, trees to be temporarily moved

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are less than three months away from Formula 1 returning to the valley.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, crews are getting ready to start work on the Bellagio Fountain Club, which is the grandstand that is built in front of the resort.

According to an internal memo from MGM Resorts, you could be facing traffic delays starting on Monday.

The first stage of construction starts on Monday and two southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed in front of the Bellagio. That will be through December. You will still have access to enter and exit the resort on Bellagio Drive, which will remain open throughout construction.

Like last year, the sidewalk between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive will be closed to pedestrians from Monday through December. Security will be stationed around the fountains to redirect pedestrians around the sidewalk closure. Visitors will still be able to watch the fountains from the west and north sides of Lake Bellagio.

As for the trees that surround the fountains, they will be temporarily moved, starting on Monday.

MGM Resorts officials say all trees are in planters so they can be easily and safely removed.

"We take the well-being of our trees seriously, and our Horticulture team works with third-party experts to ensure they remain healthy throughout this process," the memo states.

The resort states the trees will be stored on property and continuously monitored and maintained before they return to the fountains ahead of New Year's Eve.

You can track the latest construction projects by week on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website or sign up for free text alerts from F1 by texting F1LV to 31996.